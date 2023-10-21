Gurugram Woman Dupes Men via Dating App, Arrested

Gurugram police apprehended a woman, Surbhi Gupta, accused of conning multiple men for substantial sums via a dating app. The 32-year-old, Surbhi Gupta, who goes by the aliases Payal and Sakshi, hails from Chandni Chowk in Delhi and holds an MBA from a London institution. On October 12, law enforcement took her into custody from her Delhi residence.

After a week in police custody, Surbhi Gupta was subsequently remanded to judicial custody last Thursday. She admitted to fleecing more than Rs 30 lakh from over ten individuals over the past two months. A complaint triggered the investigation on October 10 when a man reported to Sector 29 police station that he had fallen prey to a woman he met on the dating app ‘Bumble.’ The woman in question contacted him on October 1, expressing a desire to meet.

The victim met the woman near a Sector 47 bar in Gurugram. In response to the complaint, the police initiated action, registering an FIR under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The authorities formed a specialized team to scrutinize the case.

Advertisement

The subsequent outcome saw Surbhi Gupta’s arrest at her Delhi residence, where law enforcement discovered substantial evidence, including a gold chain, 15 debit and credit cards, Rs 1.60 lakh in cash, two laptops, three mobile phones, and a watch.

Interrogations uncovered vital information, leading to the apprehension of Surbhi Gupta’s two associates, Vishal and Sushil, who also faced arrest on the same day. Following their detention, the police presented them in court.