Thousands lose money by chit-fund firm

While investigations are ongoing against various chit-fund companies, including Saradha and Rose Valley, a chit-fund organisation has duped around 7,000 people.

Thousands of customers fell victim to fraud by depositing money in the company enticed by high interest rates. The incident occurred in Habra. On Monday morning, a woman filed a complaint at the police station. An employee of the accused organization was also arrested. The detainee’s name is Zulfiqar Mallik and he is from the Raghavpur area of Jessore, Habra.

Local residents reported that the organization had been operating for seven to eight years. It has offices in several areas, including Prithiba and Kumra of Habra, as well as in Amdanga. Suchitra Hazra, a resident of Kumra, Habra, and one of the defrauded customers, mentioned that she had deposited Rs 1,14,000. It has been almost four years and the amount should have significantly increased with interest. She had requested the organization to return her money to build a house. However, none of the employees were answering their phones. When she went to the office, she found it locked. On Monday, she filed a written complaint against several people associated with the organization at the Habra police station.

After Zulfiqar was produced in Barasat court on Monday, the police took him into custody. The search for the other accused is on. It has been revealed that the organization collected several crores of rupees from customers. The organization had various schemes to collect money from customers in the form of daily, weekly, and one-time fixed deposits. One customer explained that they thought it was similar to women’s cooperative societies that operate in the area. They didn’t have to go anywhere to deposit the money as it was collected from their homes. Besides, the interest rates were higher. Thinking all this, they had deposited small amounts of money in the organization. Now, many people are regretting their decision.