Gurugram: 8 flat owners booked for not informing police about foreigners’ stay

The Gurugram Police have filed a case against eight flat owners of a residential society who accommodated 16 foreign nationals in their flats without informing the police and without the necessary documentation.

According to police, in the past week, a total of 34 cases have been registered against those who disobeyed the instructions to accommodate foreign nationals.

Apart from this, the police on Thursday issued some guidelines and orders to ensure law and order in view of Independence Day. All parking contractors have been instructed to check all vehicles thoroughly before getting them parked.

Similarly, all malls and other important building owners have been asked to install CCTV cameras at the entry and exit gates and also ensure that the cameras are working properly so that suspicious activities can be monitored.

CCTV cameras should be installed at the reception place based on prescribed parameters so that all the persons making inquiries can be easily identified. Apart from this, surveillance cameras should also be installed inside these buildings at appropriate places like underground parking, generators power control rooms.

Police have asked bus drivers and conductors to park buses under their supervision, keep a strict watch on the bus and immediately inform the police through any medium in case of any suspicious situation.

According to the guidelines, every mall management and industry owner should appoint security guards at their place and get their character and criminal record verified. Also, instruct the security guards to immediately inform the police station about any suspicious person.

Mobile phone and SIM card sellers should issue mobile phone connections only after proper identification and verification of identity documents, police said.

Guest house, hotel, and restaurant owners should keep complete details of the people staying at their place and maintain their complete records. Along with this, police verification of the employees working in guest houses hotels, restaurants, and resorts should also be done.

Cyber ​​cafe owners and managers should immediately inform police about any person making suspicious calls or sending e-mails from their place, the police said, adding that they should keep complete details of the people coming and going to the cyber cafe and maintain the record.

Police have asked agencies operating microlights, aircraft, gliders, power gliders, and hand-it-air balloons to verify employees working at their place and use all means of security.

All vehicle dealers must keep the identity card of all the customers buying and selling vehicles from them in their records.

The Gurugram Police have formed various teams to ensure compliance with these orders and instructions, which are conducting regular investigations.

“The Gurugram Police also appeals to the general public that if you sense any suspicious person, vehicle, object or place, then you must inform the police through any medium so that law and order and peace can be maintained and your safety is ensured,” Arpit Jain, DCP (headquarters) said.