Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrated in the city with traditional fervor and gaiety

The 555th Prakash Parv, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj, was celebrated across the national capital on Friday with religious fervor and gaiety with devotees thronging gurdwaras to pay their obeisance to the founder of Sikhism.

Gurdwaras like Sri Bangla Sahib, Sis Ganj, and Rakab Ganj were decked up with decoration and illumination for the occasion.

The celebrations began with an ‘akhand paath’ (recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture) and ‘nagar kirtans’ (religious processions) amid kirtan (devotional songs) at the gurdwaras with the devotees partaking in ‘langar’ (community feasting) and kar seva (voluntary service), emphasising the values of selflessness and humility.

Additionally, a special prayer (ardas) was offered at the gurudwaras for the well-being of humanity.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chief Minister Atishi, former CM Arvind Kejriwal, and leaders from all political parties extended their warm wishes on the occasion.

In a post on X, the LG posted, “Saat Guru Nanak Pargateya, Mitti Dhundh Jag Chanan Hoya (When Guru Nanak came, the mist got cleared, and the world was illuminated with light)”.

During the day, CM Atishi visited Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib Gurudwara and offered prayers to seek blessings for the prosperity of Delhiites. She also presented a ‘Rumala Sahib’ to Sri Guru Granth Sahib and participated in the Kirtan at the Gurudwara.

The CM said, “Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji came to this world centuries ago, but the message of love, brotherhood, and equality he gave is even more relevant in today’s times.”

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with MLA Jarnail Singh, paid obeisance at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib and extended his heartfelt wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Guru Parv, I paid my respects at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib and prayed to Guru Maharaj Ji for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of everyone. We are walking on the path shown by Guru Nanak Ji. His teachings guide us to shape our lives accordingly.”

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Parliamentary Board Member Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura, and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra participated in the Nagar Kirtan Shobha Yatra organised in Mayur Vihar, East Delhi.