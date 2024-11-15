Adityanath extends Guru Nanak Jayanti greetings

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid glowing tribute to Shri Guru Nanak Dev on the occasion of Prakash Parv, emphasizing his message of devotion to God and righteous living.

Speaking at a program commemorating the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, he affirmed that a society rooted in its heritage and ideals can never be enslaved.

The Chief Minister highlighted how Guru Nanak’s teachings evolved into a powerful tradition under Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj, whose sacrifices, along with those of his four Sahibzadas, fill every Indian with pride.

Advertisement

The program was held at Alambagh and Gurudwara Patel Nagar.

Reflecting on the 550th Prakash Parv five years ago, when a Kirtan Yatra was organized at the Chief Minister’s residence, he recalled it as a day of great fortune.

He noted that for the past four years, December 26 had been celebrated as Veer Bal Diwas, honoring the bravery of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s four Sahibzadas, a tradition declared nationwide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Yogi expressed that this observance will inspire today’s youth to connect with their heritage and spiritual values.

CM Yogi extended his best wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the Prakash Parv, urging everyone to honor Guru Nanak Dev Ji by following his teachings and working for the welfare of society and the nation.