Gunfights between security forces and terrorists underway in Poonch and Kathua

Two simultaneous operations against terrorists were underway on Sunday in Jammu region’s Poonch and Kathua districts where gunfights between the security forces and terrorists were reported.

An Army soldier was injured on Saturday night in a firefight with infiltrating terrorists in the Rajouri district.

A gunfight broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the wee hours in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district, while another encounter broke out in the mountainous Nuknali area of Bani in the Kathua district in the afternoon.

Confirming the encounter at Bani, Police said “Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a search operation was launched by Police and security forces in the general area of Bani in Kathua.

Contact has been established and few rounds have been fired from both sides. Area has been cordoned off. Further details are awaited.”

Reports said that terrorists ambushed a security forces patrol in the Nuknali area. This was followed by an exchange of fire. Two to three terrorists are believed trapped and additional troops have been rushed to tighten the cordon.

Officials said that blood stains were seen near the gunfight spot at Pathanateer near Gursai Top in Poonch indicating that some terrorist might have been injured.

The area is near the spot where terrorists had recently targeted a convoy of the IAF.