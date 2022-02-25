Follow Us:
Gunfight breaks out in J&K’s Shopian

IANS | Srinagar | February 25, 2022 12:00 pm

Photo: IANS

An gunfight broke out between the terrorists and security forces at Amshipora area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Friday.

“Encounter has started in the Amshipora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The gunfight erupted after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

