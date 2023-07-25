Gujarat: HC notice to 32 cops in flogging case

The Gujarat High Court has issued notices to 32 policemen in the contempt proceedings against them in the case regarding public flogging of Muslims in Junagadh last month.

These policemen, including some officers, had publicly flogged about a dozen Muslims held following a skirmish with them while protesting against the municipal corporation’s threat to demolish Geban Shah mosque in Junagadh.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the High Court after a video of the public flogging of the arrested protesters went viral.

The Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JMC) had issued notices for the demolition of five Islamic structures around the Geban Shah mosque in the city.

In the contempt petition, the victims alleged that the Junagadh Police had subjected them to custodial violence and public flogging, which are the violation of the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.

The High Court bench of Justice A S Supehia and Justice M R Mengdey on Monday issued notices to the 32 policemen and officers to file their responses by 7 August when the next proceedings would be taken up.