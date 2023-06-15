Cyclone Biparjoy will cross near Jakhau Port of Gujarat by Thursday night after making landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS), India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

“Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE. VSCS BIPARJOY at 1130IST today near lat 22.8N & long 67.3E, about 140km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat) and 190km WNW of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by tonight as VSCS,” IMD said in a tweet on Thursday. Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar on Thursday morning as cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ neared.

The IMD issued a Red alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts on Wednesday, saying that VSCS (Very Severe Cyclonic Storm) ‘Biparjoy’ will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts, between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port, by Thursday evening.

Warnings about extensive damage to temporary housing structures and falling of trees and branches due to high-speed winds, high tides and heavy rainfall have already been issued by India Meteorological Department.

“Sea conditions will remain disturbed in the northeast Arabian Sea due to cyclone ‘Biparjoy’. All fishing operations should remain suspended. Offshore activities, port and industrial activities and oil explorations should be regulated today,” the director general of IMD said.

Preparations for protection against the cyclone are on in full swing on the Gujarat coasts. District authorities have also been sharing timely updates on evacuation measures and the provision of temporary shelters for evacuees.

“More than 47,000 people have been shifted to shelter homes in the Kutchh district. All pregnant women were moved to hospitals and other safe locations. Our aim is to ensure zero casualties. I urge people to stay safe wherever they are and avoid travel at this time,” Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said.

Amid the approaching cyclone, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed teams in Gujarat on Wednesday. The teams set about evacuating people and livestock from low-lying, coastal areas to safely and mobilising other emergency measures to save lives and property.

“NDRF and SDRF have been deployed at Mandvi in Kutchh and Naliya town, which are likely to be affected as cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ approaches,” sub-inspector of Nalliya police station, VR Ulva, said.

Teams from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have also been mobilised to assist locals, help with evacuation and provide relief in affected areas.

“Indian army has deployed more than 27 relief columns across Gujarat and the forward locations of Mandvi, and Dwarka. Army personnel have jointly started relief operations with civil administration as well as NDRF teams,” Wing Commander N Manish, Defence PRO & spokesperson, MoD of Gujarat, said.