Gujarat coast on high alert: Fishermen advised to avoid sea ventures till July 2

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a warning for fishermen operating along the Gujarat coast, particularly the south Gujarat coast, from June 28 to July 2.

The IMD strongly advises against venturing into the sea during this period.

As per the IMD, squally weather conditions are expected, with wind speeds ranging from 40-45 kmph and gusts up to 55 kmph along and off the Gujarat Coast from June 28th to July 2nd. Consequently, it is crucial for fishermen to refrain from venturing into the Arabian Sea during these days.

The warning extends to several areas, including Jakhau, Mandvi (Kutch), Mundra, New Kandla, Navlakhi, Jamnagar, Salaya, Okha, and Porbandar along the North Gujarat coast. It also applies to areas off the South Gujarat coast, such as MulDwarka, Veraval, Diu, Jafrabad, Pipavav, Victor, Bhavnagar, Alang, Bharuch, Dahej, Magdalla, and Daman.

Additionally, the weather man predicts high waves ranging from 3.2 to 3.6 meters along the coast from Jakhau to Diu Head of Gujarat coast, starting from 17.30 hours on June 27 to 23.30 hours on June 28.

Current speeds are estimated to range between 68 and 121 cm/sec.