Gujarat CM performs ‘Pahind Vidhi’, flags off 145th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed ‘Pahind Vidhi’ at Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad on Tuesday ahead of flagging off the 146th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath on Tuesday morning in Gujarat’s capital city.

As per tradition, every year during Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra the Chief Minister performs the ‘Pahind Vidhi’, a symbolic ritual of cleaning the way for the chariots using a golden broom and flags off the Rath Yatra. Bhupendra Patel continued the tradition and for the first time flagged off the 145th Rath Yatra as the Chief Minister. Chief Minister Patel also cleansed the chariot of God with a gold broom thereby performing the traditional Ashadhi Beej Rath Yatra’s Pahind ritual according to a statement by the chief minister’s office.

On the occasion of Rath Yatra, Chief Minister Patel wished people and also prayed that Jagannathji shower blessings on all and give them good health, well-being, prosperity and happiness to all in their lives, the statement read.

Minister of State for Home Department Harsh Sanghvi and Minister of State for Industries Department Jagdish Vishwakarma also participated in this ceremony.

Tight security was deployed as lakhs of devotees flocked the 18-km route of the procession to catch a glimpse of the deities.

State Home Minister Sanghvi, referring to the security arrangements regarding the Rath Yatra, said that all arrangements have been made by Gujarat Police for this Rath Yatra. Apart from this, Gujarat Police have been stationed to go through the entire route. About 25,000 police personnel will be stationed along the route.

Idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra were installed on the chariot to ahead of the start of the ceremonial Rath Yatra that commenced from the 400-year-old Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad today.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a day-long visit to Gujarat, took part in the ‘Mangla Aarti’ (part of worship) at Jagannath temple ahead of the Rath Yatra in Jamalpur.

The ‘Rath Yatra’ Festival celebrated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat is considered to be the second biggest Rath Yatra in the country after the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra on Oidhsa.

Rath Yatra is celebrated on the second day of the two-week-long Ashadha month of the Hindu calendar and this year, it takes place on June 20.

Rath Yatra is one of the famous Hindu festivals celebrated across the world. The Yatra is associated with Lord Jagannath at Shri Kshetra Puri Dham in the state of Odisha.

Its history is also depicted in Hindu scriptures like Brahma Purana, Padma Purana, Skanda Purana and Kapila Samhita.