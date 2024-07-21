ICG evacuates critically ill Indian national from a Motor Tanker Zeal off Gujarat Coast

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), on Sunday, evacuated a critically-ill Indian national from a Motor Tanker Zeal of Gabon Republic, about 20 km from Mangrol coast in Gujarat.

The patient was experiencing a very low pulse and lower body numbness, necessitating immediate medical evacuation.

The ICG Air Enclave, Porbandar swiftly dispatched an advanced light helicopter that navigated to the Motor Tanker Zeal despite high-intensity winds, heavy rainfall, and inclement weather. The helicopter, precisely positioned over the motor tanker, deployed a rescue basket to evacuate the patient. He has been transported to Porbandar for further medical care.

”This successful evacuation underscores the ICG’s unwavering commitment to maritime safety and its readiness to respond to emergencies even under the most adverse conditions,” a press release said.