GST officials detain four with 80 kg gold near Bhubaneswar airport

The Commercial Tax and Goods & Service Tax (CT-GST) personnel, on Monday, detained four persons after the interception of cash vans carrying huge quantities of gold and silver near the airport here.

The interception took place near the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. On an intelligence input, the vans were intercepted and around 80 kilograms of gold was found stashed inside it. Besides, more than 100 kilograms of silver were also found, said CT-GST officials.

It is suspected to be a case of an organised gold smuggling racket. The yellow metal and silver, recovered from the vans, were transported from Mumbai and are valued at around Rs 30 crore, they said.

Advertisement

The four persons detained in the case are being questioned about the source and valid documentary proof of consignment. However, they have yet to provide the genuineness of the transportation of gold and silver.

If proof of fair transportation is not produced, the gold and silver retrieved from the vans will be seized and due legal action will be initiated, they added.