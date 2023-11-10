GST a weapon to finish small traders: Rahul Gandhi in MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Friday that there is massive unemployment across the country and in all the states where the BJP rules while the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is not a tax but a weapon of the union BJP government to finish the small traders and their businesses.

Addressing a huge election rally at Satna in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, charging that only the poor, OBCs and small traders pay the GST and the PM gives that money to three-four big industrialist friends of his.

Rahul Gandhi said that Narendra Modi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, with the help of some big industrialists, had ‘stolen’ the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh (in 2020) because they knew that the Congress government would not work for Adani but it would work for the welfare of farmers, labourers and small shopkeepers.

He narrated the experience from his 4000-km long ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and pointed out that wherever he met youth, they told him they were doctors, engineers and graduates but were still unemployed.

Promising to get the caste census conducted as soon as the Congress comes to power, Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Modi saying that the PM always used to say that he is an OBC and riding on that factor only, Mr Modi became the PM.

Gandhi continued his attack and said now since we have started pressing about the caste census, Mr Modi has stopped talking about his caste and now he says there is only one caste in India, and that is the poor.

Rahul Gandhi assured that after coming to power in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress government’s first action would be the caste census to know the exact number of OBCs in MP. He said it would be like an X-Ray that would reveal the real numbers and accordingly we would frame policies and schemes for their welfare.

He added that if the Congress comes to power at the Centre, a national level caste census would be undertaken and it would be a life changing revolutionary step for the people.

Rahul Gandhi also pointed out that he wears a simple white T-shirt but PM Modi wears suits worth lakhs of rupees and he never repeats his clothes but rather changes into two-three suits each day.

The voting for the 230 seats in the MP State Assembly elections would take place on 17 November.