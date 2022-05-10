Groom’s cousin beaten to death in Bihar

A youth was beaten to death for using a spray during a wedding function in Bihar’s Nalanda district, an official said on Tuesday.

Shiv Kumar (25), a native of Bana Bigha under the Parbalpur police station, was arrested. He was the groom’s cousin and had travelled to Aked village, which was under the same police station, for the wedding.

“The groom’s relatives and friends utilised a colour spray in the air as a mark of celebration at the ‘jaymala’ ritual on Monday night, which the bridal side objected to. The scene quickly became tense, with youngsters from the wedding side beating the groom side in considerable numbers. They assaulted Shiv Kumar viciously. He was seriously injured and became unconscious “explained one of the case’s investigators.

He was brought to a local hospital in Parbalpur, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The groom declined to marry after the incident and returned home.

“We’ve submitted the body for a post-mortem, and we’re trying to figure out who was involved in the savage assault,” he said.

