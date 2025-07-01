Greetings pour in as Akhilesh Yadav celebrates his 52nd birthday

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav celebrated his 52nd birthday on Tuesday with party workers and leaders at the state party headquarters here.

Birthday greetings have been pouring in for him since morning. The SP chief reached the party headquarters where a large number of party workers and supporters were waiting to congratulate him.

The party is holding blood donation camps in several places in the state, including Varanasi, Prayagraj , Bareilly and Kanpur to mark the occasion.

Yesterday, on the eve of his birthday, Akhilesh Yadav inaugurated a blood donation camp at KGMU in Lucknow.

Several political leaders too wished him on his birthday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X and wrote, ‘Happy birthday to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’. On this, Akhilesh thanked him for those best wishes.”

BSP chief Mayawati was also among those who congratulated the SP chief. She wrote in a post on X, “Hearty congratulations on the birthday to the chief of Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and current MP Akhilesh Yadav. Many wishes for his happy and longevity of life. Akhilesh Yadav thanked the BSP chief for the best wishes while replying to the post. “

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also congratulated the SP chief. He wrote in an X post, “Happy Birthday to Akhilesh Yadav’s loud voice and congratulations! You stay healthy, be happy. We are with you shoulder to shoulder in the battle of justice and equality.”

UP’s Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also congratulated Akhilesh Yadav. he wrote on X, “SP chief …Hearty congratulations and best wishes to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, MP Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday. With the grace of Lord Shri Ram, Lord Shri Krishna and God of Gods Mahadev, your health is good and your longevity.”

Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President and UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar also greeted SP President Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday with a post on X, reading, “Wishing you on birthday and congratulations to Samajwadi Party National President, former Chief Minister, MP Akhilesh Yadav. I wish God for your best health and longevity.”