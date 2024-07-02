Greenfield airport to be developed in Kota, Aerocity in Jaipur

To ease regional air travel connectivity and promote tourism in Rajasthan, the Cabinet on Tuesday approved Civil Aviation Policy, 2024 and decided to develop a Greenfield Airport in Kota and Aerocity in Jaipur.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

As per the decision, new hotels, restaurants and other related infrastructure projects would be developed near Jaipur airport. Several airports in the state would now provide cargo services and old airstrips would also be revamped to make them operational for flying, Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore told media persons after the Cabinet meeting. The policy focuses on expansion of training and maintenance facilities for aviation sectors and aerospace activities. As per the proposed policy, three new flying schools would be set up in Kishangarh, Jhalawar and Bhilwara, Rathore said.

The Cabinet gave a nod to several other important decisions for development of infrastructure in aviation and energy sectors.

The Cabinet also proposed amendments in certain state government policies and rules including the decision to abolish the Gandhi Vatika Trust, an agency authorised to manage the Mahatma Gandhi Museum at Jaipur.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, who were also present in the press meet, said that the Cabinet approved the proposals to name three government colleges in Churu, Barmer and Bikaner districts in the names of donors, who donated the buildings to these newly established institutes of learning.

The state government is continuously working to make Rajasthan self-reliant in the power generation sector and to achieve this goal, the state government has already signed MoUs worth Rs 2.25 crore in the energy sector, said Rathore.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for amending the Renewable Energy Policy, 2023 and Rajasthan Land Revenue (Allotment for Renewable Energy Projects) Rules, 2007 making them relevant to the present day requirements, he added.

Accordingly, these decisions would enhance possibilities of investment worth additional Rs 2 lakh crore in the state. As per the proposals, for establishing solar power generation plants lands could now be allotted at 7.5 per cent of the DLC rates.

It was further decided that the operations of Gandhi Vatika museum would continue on the lines of other such museums in the state by the concerned administrative departments, Patel said.