The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has granted approval for round-the-clock operations of restaurants and food outlets in Aerocity, a prominent hospitality hub near the Delhi Airport, to boost tourism in the national capital.

Chief Minister Atishi approved the move, paving the way for these establishments to remain open 24×7, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a communiqué on Wednesday.

As a major tourist destination, Delhi has immense potential for revenue growth, and with this decision, an increase in revenue through licensing fees is expected, it said.

Advertisement

The proposal to allow food outlets and restaurants in Aerocity to operate 24×7 was made to enhance government revenue.

Notably, restaurants in Gurugram are already allowed extended hours in exchange for extra fees, contributing to revenue growth. Some 4-star and higher-rated hotels in Aerocity already operate 24 hours a day.

The Delhi government followed this model in granting the approval, the CMO said.