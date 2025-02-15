25 schoolchildren fall sick following ammonia ‘leakage’ in Kota village

Around 25 schoolchildren fell sick with complaints of nausea and restlessness following leakage in the ammonia plant of the Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (CFCL) at Gadepan in Sultanpur near here on Saturday.

Some of the children of the Gadepan village school, who went out to fetch water, complained to their teachers about nausea, breathing trouble, and pain in the abdomen, while some of the sick children fainted as well.

The number of sick rose within an hour. Around 10 who had fainted were rushed to a nearby hospital, while seven were referred to Kota for treatment.

The police were informed, and the school principal, Ranjana Sharma, contacted the plant authorities.

According to company officials and the police, it was not a leakage but rather a release of ammonia gas from the plant on Saturday morning. This was a routine drill; perhaps something went wrong in the process, police sources said, adding that the investigation into the matter is underway.

School principal Ranjana Sharma said, “Release or leakage—whatsoever it may be—it seemed to be intense. I asked the plant authorities that if it was a release, they should reduce the gas pressure.”

Kota District Collector Dr Ravindra Goswami, Superintendent of Police (Kota Rural) Sujit Shankar, and Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Narendra Nagar have also reached the village.

Six medical teams have been formed to conduct health check-ups among schoolchildren and villagers.