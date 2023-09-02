Great People’s Forest initiative to protect Eastern Himalayas launched in Delhi

‘The Great People’s Forest of the Eastern Himalayas’, an initiative by the Balipara Foundation in partnership with Conservation International to protect and restore one million hectares of land in the Eastern Himalayan region was launched in New Delhi’s India International Centre on Saturday.

Inspired by India’s G20 Presidency theme of ‘One Earth, One family, One future’, the initiative aims to raise USD 1 billion to plant one billion trees and restore and safeguard one million hectares of land across the Eastern Himalayas spanning the Northeast regions of India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

The launch event was attended by India’s G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant, Leena Nandan, secretary Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, and Meizani Irmadhiany Senior Vice President and executive chair Konservasi Foundation, Indonesia.

Speaking on the occasion, Kant said that the agenda of climate and environment is one of the key issues that will be discussed during the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 9 to 10 under India’s presidency.

The G20 sherpa also highlighted issues like plastic consumption, ocean management, energy transition including lifestyle for the environment and said that G20 is a platform for the world to address these issues and work for the larger ambition to drive a Green development pact amongst all the countries which will put an end to these issues.

“In India, we have made our G20 Presidency the people’s presidency. We have taken it to over 60 cities of India and have involved each state and union territory in G20 activities. We have seen action from remarkable programs like these that represent the enduring Indian spirit in the face of a challenge like this,” Kant said.

During the panel discussion, Nandan said that India has focused on the issue of climate change and environment in its G20 presidency.

“Climate issues have been discussed and deliberated but the connection of environment and climate challenges is something that we have focused in our G20 presidency. What we highlight is need to focus on forestry and Biodiversity Conservation,” she said.

Meizani Irmadhiany also shared her views on how G20 is a platform that brings 85% GDP of the world at one stage. “This dialogues and exchange of ideas is a key element of how we can fight climate change in the future,” she said.