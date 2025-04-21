Grand welcome awaits US Vice President JD Vance, family at Amer Palace in Rajasthan

A grand red-carpet welcome awaits US Vice President JD Vance upon his arrival at the Amer Palace here on Tuesday, where two traditionally adorned elephants, Chanda and Pushpa, have been specially prepared through rehearsals for their ceremonial task.

The two beautifully groomed she-elephants, dressed in royal attire and adorned with traditional silver howdahs and jewelry, will be stationed at the Surajpol Gate of the palace alongside the red carpet to welcome the US Second Family on Tuesday morning.

Chanda and Pushpa will offer a ceremonial salute with impressively folded trunks and will garland Vice President Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, using their trunks.

Due to security concerns, US intelligence agencies did not permit an official reception at the airport tonight by Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Instead, CM Sharma will extend his welcome to the US Vice President at Jaleb Chowk in Amer Palace.

Security measures across Jaipur, particularly at key locations such as Amer Palace, City Palace, Rambagh Palace Hotel, Hawa Mahal, and Jantar Mantar, have been significantly intensified in coordination with US security teams.

The Amer Fort and Palace will remain closed to tourists from Monday afternoon until Wednesday morning. Approximately 2,509 police personnel, including eight IPS and around 50 RPS officers, have been deployed to ensure a smooth and secure visit.

All these preparations are part of a broader effort by the state machinery to ensure the smooth and hassle-free conduct of the visit.

The Rajasthan government is determined to make the event memorable and historic for the visiting US dignitaries, aiming to boost business and investment opportunities for the state.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, during a meeting with senior officials on Saturday to review administrative preparations, directed that “everything should go well.”

He emphasized, “Vice President Vance’s travel and stay should be decently managed, and our cultural heritage and hospitality should be showcased in a way that leaves a memorable and historic impression, boosting investment in our state.”

After a night halt at the Rambagh Palace Hotel, the Vice President and his delegation will proceed to Amer Palace on Tuesday morning for a sightseeing tour lasting more than an hour and a half.

Eleven expert tourist guides will be stationed at various points within the palace to provide guests with historical and cultural insights about key sites such as Diwan-e-Aam, 27-Kacheri, Ganesh Pol, Sheesh Mahal, Man Singh Mahal Baradari, and Sukh Niwas, along with information about the contemporary era.

The Vance family is also scheduled to visit other historic sites including the City Palace, Hawa Mahal, and Jantar Mantar on Tuesday.

Later in the day, Vice President Vance will deliver a speech at the US-India Business Conference at the Rajasthan International Center and will meet Governor Bagade and Chief Minister Sharma.

On Wednesday, the US Vice President will travel to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal and other monuments, returning to Jaipur the same day. The foreign dignitaries are scheduled to depart from Jaipur on Thursday morning.

Security at the fort and other monuments will be jointly supervised by US security agencies and local authorities throughout the visit.

Vice President Vance’s convoy, essential equipment, and security personnel were transported earlier via a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft. A 20-vehicle convoy, in addition to his official motorcade, will support the VVIP’s movements.