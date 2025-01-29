Grand Sangam Yatra reaches the abode of Lord Jagannath

The sacred Grand Sangam Yatra, organized by the International Mandir Management Council (IMPC) and Bhagwa App, reached the pilgrim town of Puri, the abode of revered Lord Jagannath.

Upon arriving at the abode of Lord Jagannath, IMPC’s national general secretary, Deep Sihag Sisai, along with other members, performed the Rudrabhishek of the sacred Shiva idol and Shivling brought along in the yatra.This was followed by the evening aarti and a grand bhajan-kirtan session, where devotees immersed themselves in divine devotion to Lord Shiva.

The Yatra is organized and supported by Bhagwa App, a digital platform connecting India’s temples, religious institutions, and temple priests. In every city where the yatra halts, IMPC appoints ‘Yatra Saarthis’ who mobilise a large number of Hindu volunteers to work as its representatives. Alongside this, small and large-scale vendors selling temple-related puja materials are being digitally registered to expand their reach. The initiative also includes cleaning and maintenance of ancient temples, establishing skill development centers, empowering women, and implementing digital temple management practices.

The yatra is being led by IMPC’s executive president, Rajesh Yadav, and its national general secretary & chairman of AVPL International, Deep Sihag Sisai and will continue till February 25.

The yatra aims to enroll 100,000 volunteers who will revive ancient religious sites and undertake essential temple management activities. Additionally, temples will be digitally transformed to promote religious tourism and boost India’s rich heritage, Yadav said in a statement.

Through this yatra, IMPC is working on the conservation of religious sites, water conservation initiatives, temple cleanliness and maintenance, volunteer registration for temple services and cultural and religious programmes to promote Indian traditions.

The sacred Grand Sangam Yatra, which began on January 23, 2025 from Delhi, is traveling across 12 Jyotirlingas and the four Dhams, concluding on February 24 in Delhi.

The main objective of the yatra is to unite India’s significant religious sites and restore their spiritual prominence. It commenced with the sacred water consecration of 108 Trishuls at Mahakumbh, Prayagraj. These Trishuls will be installed across 108 Shiva temples nationwide.

IMPC’s work aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its ultimate aim is to promote social harmony, environmental conservation and national unity through India’s temples and cultural sites, Yadav added.