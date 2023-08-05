Govt’s priority to providing better health facilities to all: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday that it was his government’s priority to provide better health facilities to poor brothers and sisters across the country.

Responding to a tweet by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Modi expressed satisfaction that crores of people were getting full benefit from digital health facilities.

In the tweet, Mandaviya informed that more than five crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) have been created through the NCD portal under the National Program for Non-Communicable Diseases.

ABHA number is a 14-digit number that uniquely identifies a participant in the digital healthcare ecosystem of the country. ABHA number provides a trustable identity, accepted by healthcare providers and health facility users across the country.

Healthcare has been one of the key focus areas of the Modi government. With a holistic approach to healthcare, the government is focusing on health as well as wellness, by eliminating the factors responsible for illness and making treatment of diseases inclusive.

The government has claimed that the amount of work which has been done in the health sector in India in the last 8-9 years has not been done in the last 70 years.

The healthcare sector in India is being improved and strengthened on various fronts viz. providing affordable treatment and medicines; modern healthcare facilities at village level; development of human resources; promotion of preventive healthcare; and use of technology to enhance access to healthcare.

The Modi Government has said that it was ensuring access to quality essential healthcare services and access to affordable medicines by putting the vision of ‘Antyodaya’ into action in healthcare.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) under Ayushman Bharat is the world’s largest health insurance scheme fully financed by the government. It is covering around 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families (approx. 50 crore beneficiaries) for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

There has been an unprecedented awareness in the country regarding Yoga and Ayush. The attraction for Yoga has, in fact, increased in the world. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has helped in the prevention of many diseases.

Due to the use of technology, even a person living in a remote village is now able to get initial consultation from the doctors of the cities.