Home Minister Amit Shah on shooting incident near Jamia Millia Islamia said the government will not tolerate any such action and the culprit will not be spared.

Speaking on the incident of firing, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “I have spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner on the firing incident that has taken place and instructed them to take strict action.”

“Central government will not tolerate any such incident, it will be taken seriously and the culprit will not be spared,” he added.

A man identified as Rambhakt Gopal was detained by the Delhi Police from Jamia area earlier in the day after he was seen brandishing a gun and firing at people protesting against the CAA near the varsity. He was taken into custody and is being currently interrogated by the city police. An investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Reacting on the Home Minister’s response to the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “What’s happening in Delhi? The law-and-situation in Delhi is deteriorating. Please take care of Delhi’s law and order.”

A student of the university was reportedly injured in the firing and was admitted to a hospital. According to an official, the bullet hit a Journalism student of Jamia, identified as Shadab Farooq, in the arm. The condition of the student is said to be stable.

As per the witnesses present at the spot, Gopal was seen raising religious slogans before he opened fire with a country-made pistol. He was shouting ‘Deta hu tumhe azadi’ (Let me give you freedom). He then shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and opened fire,” said a protestor.

The incident has triggered a massive protest at Jamia as over a thousand of students are now protesting in the area. Police had installed barricades to stop them from marching towards the Rajghat, which they have reportedly removed. As per the reports, the police have called in reinforcements.