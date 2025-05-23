Govt determined to accelerate the growth story of North East Region: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the North East Region is witnessing unprecedented progress, and the government was determined to accelerate its growth story.

PM Modi inaugurated the Rising North East Investors Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi with an aim to highlight the region as a land of opportunity, attracting global and domestic investment, and bringing together key stakeholders, investors, and policymakers on a single platform.

Addressing the gathering at the ‘Rising Northeast Investors Summit’, PM Modi said, “… The Northeast is the most diverse part of our diverse nation… From trade to tradition, from textile to tourism, the diversity of the Northeast is its strength. Northeast means bio-economy, bamboo, tea production, petroleum, sports, skill, an emerging hub of eco-tourism, and a new world for organic products.”

He said Northeast is the powerhouse of energy. ”Northeast is ‘Ashta Lakshmi’ for us…,” he added.

He highlighted that there was a time when the northeast was only called a frontier region. ”Today, it is becoming the frontrunner of growth. Better infrastructure makes tourism attractive and gives investors more confidence… We started an infrastructure revolution in the Northeast… It is now becoming the land of opportunities… The connectivity in the Northeast is becoming stronger…,” he noted.

PM Modi said, “For us, east is not just a direction. For us, east means Empower, Act, Strengthen, and Transform.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia felicitated Prime Minister Modi with an orchid bouquet in a basket made by northeastern bamboo and a Rising Northeast Investors Summit memento during the inauguration of the Summit.

Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, and Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani also addressed the gathering earlier.

The Rising North East Investors Summit, a two-day event from May 23-24, is the culmination of various pre-summit activities, such as series of roadshows, and states’ roundtables including Ambassador’s Meet and Bilateral Chambers Meet organized by the central government with active support from the state governments of the North Eastern Region.