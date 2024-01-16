Govt to notify new IT rules by next week to curb deepfake menace: Minister

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that new IT rules to curb the menace to deepfake will be notified by next week.

“Government is very clear on the compliance of the advisory on deepfake issue, if we find that the advisory is not being followed by, we will follow it up with very clear, amended IT rules that we had notified,” Chandrasekhar said.

The development comes days after cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar fall victim to the deepfake menace.

Advertisement

Reacting to Tendulkar’s deepfake video, the minister said, “That there has been a mixed performance of compliance. I had said at the time of the advisory, that if we find that the advisory is not being followed through completely that we will follow it up with very clear, amended IT rules that we had notified. we have taken a decision that there will be new IT rules, it will be notified very shortly. We hope to do this in the next one week.”

The minister asserted that the government wants technology to be used for good work.

“It is our duty to provide safe and secure internet to every citizen. We will work hard for it and make rules.”

“We have also notified an advisory on the deepfake issue. And in the coming days, we will also notify new IT rules,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, Tendulkar expressed his displeasure and sought swift action after a deepfake video of him promoting an application went viral.

“These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and fake news. @GoI_MeitY, @Rajeev_GoI and @MahaCyber1,” the former Indian cricketer wrote on ‘X’.

Last year, a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandhana had gone viral on social media. The video prompted the Centre to issue advisory to social media platforms advising them comply with existing IT rules.