Govt to launch 11th round of commercial coal mine auctions on Thursday

Ministry of Coal is set to launch the 11th round of commercial coal mine auctions here on Thursday.

According to the information shared by the ministry, the forthcoming auction offers 27 coal blocks, strategically distributed across various states and regions, designed to promote regional economic growth and create employment opportunitiesThe launch aims to bolster transparency, competitiveness, and sustainability in India’s coal sector.

“In this round, 20 coal mines will be offered for bidding, comprising 10 Fully Explored and 10 Partially Explored blocks. Additionally, seven coal mines from the 2nd Attempt of Round 10 will also be on offer, including four Fully Explored and three Partially Explored blocks,” the Coal Ministry said in a statement. All these mines consist of non-coking coal, catering to India is growing energy demands, it added.

During the event, the Ministry will execute Coal Mine Development and Production Agreements (CMDPAs) and Coal Block Development and Production Agreements (CBDPAs) for nine coal mines. It said that these mines are projected to generate annual revenue of about Rs 1,446 crores at peak-rated capacity and create around 19,063 employment opportunities. Additionally, CBDPAs will be handed over to the successful bidders of the 10th tranche, reinforcing the government’s commitment to enhancing coal production and energy security.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, will launch the auctions with Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, and Secretary of Coal, Vikram Dev Dutt also gracing the occasion.

It is to be noted that to simplify and accelerate mine operationalization, the Ministry has implemented the Single Window Clearance System (SWCS) portal offering a seamless process for obtaining necessary approvals, ensuring ease of doing business and boosting coal production through a single gateway.