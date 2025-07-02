Coal production from captive and commercial mines reaches 15.57 MT in June

Coal production from captive and commercial mines in June 2025 stood at 15.57 million tonnes (MT), while dispatches reached 17.31 MT, according to data released by the Ministry of Coal.

The figures reflect a strong performance by the coal sector, which remains critical to powering key industries across the country.

The first quarter of the financial year 2025–26 has shown impressive growth, with coal production rising by 16.39 per cent and dispatches increasing by 13.03 per cent year-on-year.

The coal ministry attributed this growth to improved operational efficiencies and optimal utilisation of mining capacities.

A performance graph released by the ministry indicates a consistent upward trend in both production and dispatches over the last three years, highlighting the sector’s strengthening infrastructure and supply reliability.

In a major development during June, mine opening permission was granted for the Utkal A Mine, which has a peak rated capacity of 25 MT. Additionally, vesting orders were issued for three more coal blocks, pushing the total number of allocated coal blocks to over 200.

The ministry said these steps would further ensure a stable and sufficient domestic coal supply, crucial for sectors such as power generation, steel, and cement manufacturing.

Officials emphasised that these achievements reflect the government’s continued commitment to boost domestic coal production, reduce import dependency, and drive industrial growth under the vision of a self-reliant India.