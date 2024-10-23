Govt to hold two-year-long celebration to mark Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that the Government of India will commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel with a two-year-long nationwide celebration from 2024 to 2026.

In a social media post on X platform, he said “Sardar Patel Ji’s enduring legacy as the visionary behind the establishment of one of the world’s most robust democracies and his pivotal role in unifying India from Kashmir to Lakshadweep remains indelible.”

To honour Sardar Patel’s monumental contributions, the Government of India, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, will commemorate his 150th birth anniversary with a two-year-long nationwide celebration from 2024 to 2026, Mr Shah said, adding that the celebration will serve as a testament to Sardar Patel’s remarkable achievements and the spirit of unity that he epitomised.

Advertisement