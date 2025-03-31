Shah commends NCB, Delhi Police for major narcotics bust in Delhi-NCR

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating drug trafficking in the country. He lauded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Delhi Police for their successful operation in dismantling a major narcotics network in the Delhi-NCR region.

In a post on platform X, Shah stated, “In line with the Modi government’s zero-tolerance policy against drugs, a major narco-network has been busted in Delhi-NCR. The NCB and Delhi Police seized the gang by its throat, recovering methamphetamine, MDMA, and cocaine worth ₹27.4 crore and arresting five individuals. I applaud the NCB and Delhi Police for this significant breakthrough.”

According to an official statement, the crackdown resulted in the arrest of four African nationals from an influential family in Nigeria.

Acting on intelligence about an imminent high-quality methamphetamine exchange in the Chhatarpur area of South Delhi, a joint team from the NCB and the Delhi Police’s Special Cell conducted surveillance, leading to the interception of a vehicle carrying 5.103 kilograms of high-grade crystal methamphetamine, valued at approximately ₹10.2 crore.

Subsequent interrogation and technical tracking revealed that the contraband was sourced from an “African Kitchen” in Tilak Nagar, West Delhi.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of 1.156 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine; 4.142 kilograms of Afghan heroin; 5.776 kilograms of MDMA (Ecstasy pills). The total estimated value of the seized drugs was ₹16.4 crore.

Further investigations led to a follow-up search at a rented apartment in Greater Noida, where authorities recovered 389 grams of Afghan heroin and 26 grams of cocaine.

The investigation revealed that this syndicate was actively involved in facilitating African youths in drug peddling and narcotics trade under the guise of student visas.

These individuals were reportedly enrolled in major private universities in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Punjab. For some, the student visa was merely a cover for their illegal operations, which also included drug supply and cryptocurrency-based financial transactions.

A further probe is underway to uncover the broader network and links of this syndicate.