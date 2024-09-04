Govt to finalize third edition of FAME scheme in 1-2 months: Kumaraswamy

Minister of Heavy Industries, H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said the government is expected to finalize the third edition of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicle (FAME) scheme in one or two months.

“Several suggestions are coming for FAME 3. Even Prime Minister’ Office has given some suggestions,”

Kumarawamy was speaking on the sidelines of ASSOCHAM’s National Conference on Electric Mobility. On the timeline for the launch for the scheme, he said, “Within one month or two it will be cleared.”

He said that an inter-ministerial group is working on the inputs received for the scheme, and efforts are being made to address the issues in the first two phases of the FAME scheme.

“On FAME 3, several suggestions are coming because in FAME 1, FAME 2 whatever lacunae is there, how to separate it, for that we are working. Even the PMO…has given some suggestions, for that our inter-ministerial group is working,” Kumaraswamy said.

On the question of unsold inventory with automobile dealers and players, Kumaraswamy said, he has received several requests from the automobile industry. “We are working on the best way we can help them strengthen the industry”.

FAME 3 will replace the temporary Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024, which is set to expire in September.

Notably, the second phase of FAME was rolled out in 2019 with an initial outlay of Rs 10,000 crore for three years. It was later extended up to March 2024 with an additional outlay of Rs 1,500 crore.

The initial target of the scheme was to support 10 lakh electric two-wheelers, 5 lakh electric three-wheelers, 55,000 passenger cars, and 7,000 electric buses.