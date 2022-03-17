Govt taking up with Beijing plight of Indian students: MEA

India today said It would continue to take up with Beijing the plight of Indian students who were studying In various universities in China and had to return home due to Covid-19.

“We will continue to take up with China the issue of Indian students so that they can return to China to pursue their studies,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He said the Indian Embassy in China and its consulates in other cities in China had taken up with the authorities the plight of Indian students whose careers were in jeopardy. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also taken it up when he met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

The Chinese side, the spokesperson recalled, has been saying that it was considering arrangements that would allow foreign students to return to China. However, to date, no categorical response on the return of Indian students had come from Beijing.

In response to reports that the Chinese foreign minister could visit India by March-end, the spokesperson said he had no information to share on the issue.