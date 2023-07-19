Govt revises Covid-19 guidelines for international arrivals

The Union Health Ministry has revised Covid-19 guidelines for international arrivals in light of declining trajectory of the Covid cases globally.

The revised guidelines shall come into effect from midnight of 20 July. However, the earlier advice for precautionary measures to be followed by airlines as well as international travellers in the context of Covid shall continue to apply.

The ministry said all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country. During Travel, in-flight announcements about the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, including precautionary measures to be followed, shall be made in flights/travel and at all points of entry.

Any passenger having symptoms of Covid-19 during travel shall be isolated as per the standard protocol i.e. the said passenger should be wearing a mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow up treatment.

The ministry said that on arrival, de-boarding should be done to ensure physical distancing. Thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, taken to a designated medical facility as per the health protocol.

All travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival and shall report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075/State Helpline Number) in case they have any symptoms suggestive of Covid-19.