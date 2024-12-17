Govt organizes North East Trade and Investment road show in Mumbai

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) on Tuesday hosted the North East Trade and Investment road show in Mumbai for attracting potential investors.

The event was attended by Union Minister for Communications and MDoNER Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma, along with senior officials from MDoNER, including Secretary, MDoNER Chanchal Kumar, among others.

While addressing the event, Scindia praised the transformation of North East India under the leadership of the Prime Minister and acknowledged the leadership of the Chief Ministers of the region, whose vision and commitment have brought about significant change over the past decade.

He emphasised the region’s immense potential, which now stands ready to contribute to India’s growth, with an impressive 11% GDP growth rate. The development of infrastructure, human resources, and specialized sectors has positioned North East India as a key player in the nation’s future.

Highlighting the region’s unique advantages, he underlined that the North East is a gateway and offers access to Southeast Asian markets. The minister emphasised the importance of building bridges between the vibrant business ecosystems of Mumbai and North East India thereby ensuring a seamless path for growth and innovation.

Dr Saha reaffirmed that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, North East India, particularly Tripura, is witnessing remarkable growth.

Further, the Act East Policy of Government of India is driving development in the region. Tripura, recognised as one of the most peaceful states, has demonstrated impressive economic performance with a per capita income of ₹1,77,000, making it the second-largest GSDP contributor in North East India.

With robust infrastructure, including excellent road, water, air, and rail connectivity, and a supportive investment climate, the state is becoming a preferred destination for investors.

In order to reap the benefits of a high literacy rate of 95.16%, Tripura is investing in healthcare, education, and skill development. The state’s commitment to providing time-bound clearances for investors and leveraging the UNNATI 2024 scheme further strengthens its position as an investment hub. Tripura is set to become a major player in India’s growth story, offering attractive incentives and a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

Sangma informed that Meghalaya is witnessing transformative growth, driven by strong leadership with a focused investment and development strategy. Under the guidance of the PM, the state has developed investor-friendly policies and attracted significant responses, particularly in sectors like tourism, food processing, and infrastructure.

Chanchal Kumar underlined the region’s remarkable progress driven by infrastructure development of the region. He mentioned that NER GDP contribution stands at 2.9%, yet the CAGR of the North Eastern Region exceeds the national average.