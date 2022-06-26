Govt organises ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ run on International Day against Drug abuse

As the world observes International Day against Drug abuse, the Union Government’s Department of Social Justice & Empowerment has organized ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ Run – 19th Run Against Drug Abuse today at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.

A nationwide drug-free India campaign namely Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan is going on in 272 identified districts of the country.

There are more than 8000 master volunteers for campaign activities in these 272 districts, reaching out to more than 3.10 crore people including more than 1.20 crore youth and over 31 lakh women through various activities actually carried out so far.

“So far, the results of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan have been very encouraging and Ministry is also working vigorously to declare 100 districts drug-free by the end of the year 2022 within defined parameters,” stated the Ministry in a press statement.

This year’s theme is “Share Facts on Drugs, Save Lives”. The motive is to combat misinformation by sharing real facts on drugs — from health risks and solutions for the world drug problem to evidence-based prevention, treatment, and care.

The Run is being organized in association with Health Fitness Trust to wean away youth and others from drugs and to make the country drug-free.

A pledge was also administered to the participants followed by the Run which was flagged off by Dr. Virendra Kumar, Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment for spreading mass awareness against the drug abuse.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is marked on 26 June every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

This run was organized to create awareness for the same and to present a united front against Drug Abuse.

The Mass Event against Drug Abuse is being taken with 1 km, 5 km, 10 km run, Zumba classes, aerobics, and other such activities.