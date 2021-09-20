Govt order making vigilance clearance mandatory for issuing passport to employees triggers controversy

The government’s order that employees will not be issued a passport unless they get vigilance clearance has triggered a fresh controversy with the opposition political parties demanding rollback of the new rules.

Denouncing the order making vigilance clearance mandatory for employees before obtaining a passport, the National Conference (NC) described it as “arbitrary and dictatorial”.

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, commissioner cum secretary to the government had in the order stated that the anti corruption bureau (ACB) has also brought into the notice of the government that the present mechanism for issuance of passport to government employees without obtaining requisite vigilance clearance results in issuance of passport to those employees against whom vigilances cases are pending. Thus, there is an urgent necessity to instruct all the departments to issue the no objection certificate (NOC) for issuance of passport on the basis of vigilance clearance only.

Calling the new set of rules with regard to J&K employees an “upfront” against the rights and privileges of employees, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that the new government order is yet another set of arbitrary decisions that undermine the perception of natural justice, and basic human rights.

“There was no need to have such an order in the first place as the service rules of government employees are already guided by various laws. The new set of rules has tightened the juggernaut around the necks of JK employees pushing them towards a state of despondency. How can the employees work in such an atmosphere of suspicion? Putting them under a cloud is not just unjust; it is highly disrespectful towards them,” he said.

CPI (M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami has said it seems, because of some ill advice, J&K administration is resorting to such an unwarranted course and targeting its employees and thereby putting them under constant fear. If an employee is violating the law he must be dealt with according to the already laid down procedures, but this type of an arbitrary approach is not good in a democracy.