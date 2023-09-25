Govt mulls cancelling OCI cards of Khalistani terrorists, confiscating their propertie

A day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) confiscated the properties of Canada-based ‘designated individual terrorist’ Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, it is learnt that the government has asked the investigative agencies to identify the properties of other terrorists wanted in India sitting abroad.

Sources privy to the matter said that the government has asked the agencies to identify the properties of the terrorists settled abroad. The source also said that the government has asked the agencies to identify Khalistani terrorists settled in countries like US, UK, Canada and Australia and cancel their Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) so that they can’t come to India.

This comes a day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) confiscated the properties of Pannun in Chandigarh and Amritsar. The source said that the step will help the govern- ment to choke the finances of these terrorists from India and also not allow them to visit here.

The source said that the government has identified 19 absconding Khalistani terrorists staying in countries like US, UK, Canada, UAE, Pakistan and other countries. Paramjit Singh Pamma, based in UK,Wadhwa Singh Babbar aka Chacha based in Pakistan, Kulwant Singh Muthda (UK), JS Dhaliwal, US, Sukhpak Singh (UK), Harriet Singh aka Rana Sungh (US), Sarabjit Singh Benoor (UK), Kulwant Singh aka Kanta (UK), Harjap Singh aka Jappi Dingh (US), Ranjit Singh Neeta (Pakistan), Gurmeet Singh aka Bagga, Gurpreet Singh aka Baaghi (UK), Jasmin Singh Hakimzada, (UAE), Gurjant Singh Dhillon (Australia), Jasbit Singh Rode (Europe and Canada), Amardeep Singh Purewal (USA), Jatinder Singh Grewal (Canada), Dupinder Jeet (UK) and S Himmat Singh in the USA.

The source said that their properties will be confiscated under Section 33(5) of UA(P)A.

Earlier the security agencies identified a group of 11 individuals, believed to be both gangsters and terrorists, currently residing in Canada, the United States, and Pakistan. Of these, eight suspects are sus pected to be operating from within Canada.

The list includes the names of gangsters and terrorists like Harvinder Sandhu aka Rinda believed to be in Pakistan, Lakhbir Singh aka Landa, Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Duneke (killed three days ago), Arshdeep Singh aka Arsh Dalla, Ramandeep Singh aka Raman Judge, Charnjit Singh aka Rinku Bihla, Sanawer Dhillon and Gurpinder Singh aka Baba Dalla, all believed to be in Canada.

The list also includes names of gangsters and terrorists like Gaurav Patyal Lucky and Anmol Bishnoi believed to be in the USA.

The source said that the government’s action will help in dealing with the ter- rorists who have been staying abroad with OCI cards and choke their movements in India so that they are not able to target the gullible youths for radicalising them to join their movement in India.