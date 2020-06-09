The Central government is considering reduction in the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year, said Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday.

“In view of the current circumstances and after receiving a lot of requests from parents and teachers, we are contemplating the option of reduction in the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year,” the minister told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, in the wake of rising Coronavirus cases in the country, the Centre is planning to reconsider its decision to open schools in next two months.

The HRD Ministry had earlier said that schools and colleges can open after consultation with Home and Health ministries and respective state governments, post August 15.

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had on Monday said that the decision to open schools will be taken after August keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation.

At present, the Ministry of Human Resource Development has not set any date for reopening schools.

Nishank said “after August the process of opening schools will be started.”

Meanwhile, the minister has informed that CBSE board results can be declared by August 15. The results of both class 10 and 12 will be declared at an interval of just a few days.