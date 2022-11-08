Govt grants 265 DNB PG medical seats to several hospitals in J&K

The Union government has granted 265 Diplomat of National Board (DNB) postgraduate medical seats to several Government hospitals in J&K across 20 districts with the active contribution of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

This is in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Health for All” aimed at improvement of healthcare delivery across the country.

This important step would not only ensure that people of J&K are benefited but the doctors of J&K will also get an opportunity of being trained in their own region.

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), tapping this homegrown medical workforce would lead to an effective healthcare delivery system in the UT.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with NBEMS took a lead role and ensured that several postgraduate seats of NBEMS are granted to various government hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir, stated the Ministry.

As a consequence, presently there exist more than 250 PG seats across 20 districts in phase 1 of the expansion plan.

Two more PG seats will be granted in the second phase.

“Furthermore, 50% of the PG seats are reserved for local in-service doctors to provide them the opportunity for postgraduate training,” stated the ministry.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir will be benefited as modern quality healthcare will become more affordable and accessible in almost all the districts. This in turn, would further enhance the quality of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare.

For various medical entrance examinations, Also, number of examination centres have been increased in the UT itself due to which candidates of Jammu and Kashmir will not have to travel to other states to appear in the entrance examinations.