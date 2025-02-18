Govt formulating strategies to protect exporters’ interests: MoS Jitin Prasada

Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Jitin Prasada,

referring to possible challenges arising from protectionist trade

policies of countries, said the government is thinking ahead as to

what bumps and speed breakers and the challenges that might arise.

He said India is formulating strategies accordingly to ensure that

interests of our exporters and especially the Indian citizens are

protected.

Jitin Prasada was speaking at the EEPC India’s 54th National Awards

and 4th Quality awards ceremony.

“India is growing. We have a 1.4 billion market. We are navigating

FTAs on an equal footing. We not only have the numbers that people

used to talk about. We have an aspirational spending power population.

So, we will get the best in the interest of India and in the interest

of our exporters. We will not buckle under any pressure anymore. We

will not settle for anything less,” he said.

EEPC India joint ceremony of 54th National Awards and 4th Quality

awards on Tuesday saw 106 National award winners across 33 product

groups and 14 Quality Award holders across 4 categories. These

included Maharatna- BHEL, steel giants like ArcelorMittal Nippon

Steel, JSW, POSCO Maharashtra, EPC project leader – Larsen & Toubro,

renowned defence equipment maker – BEML, automobile industry stars –

Isuzu Motors, Toyota Kirloskar, integrated energy solution provider –

Toshiba Transmission.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Chadha, Chairman, EEPC India said,

“This year, we are rewarding a team of 106 winners for 106 awards for

their engineering export brilliance for the financial year 2021-2022.

The fiscal year 2021-22 marked a significant milestone for India, with

engineering exports surpassing USD 100 billion for the first time,

reaching an impressive USD 112 billion.

This achievement reflects the resilience, adaptability, and innovation

of the exporting community.

Looking ahead, the government has set an ambitious target of USD 118

billion in engineering exports for the fiscal year 2024-25, aiming for

yet another record-breaking performance, he said.