Govt forms working groups to promote telecom exports

With an objective to further promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Local for Global, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has approved constitution of eight working groups under the ambit of Telecom Equipment & Service Export Promotion Council (TEPC) to make India a big exporter of telecom technology.

The working groups have been constituted in key focus areas including Collaborations of OEMs and System Integrators; Telecom Standardisation and Testing; Radio, Wireless and Satellite Equipment; Wireline, Optical and Transmission, Networking Equipment; Optical Fibre and Other Cables; Wireline Access and Enterprises solutions, IP Phone, IP EPBX, sensors etc.; 4G/5G/6G and Future Network’s Core and Radio Networks; and EMS & Component Ecosystem for Telecom Equipment Manufacturing.

Chairman, Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council N G Subramaniam thanked the government for a whole set of lean forward initiatives for the development of the telecom ecosystem in the country.

TEPC, he said had an all-industry meeting with the Secretary DoT and as a follow up has formed certain working groups with industry stakeholders to advance the agenda of promoting exports. “Our vision is to work for transforming India as a telecom manufacturing hub for global relevance and gain market share in both developed and emerging markets. The working group recommendations are likely to give fillip to this,” he added.

The working groups:

Sanjeev Kumar, CMD, TCIL will chair the working group on Collaborations of OEMs and System Integrators, to study the global market of telecom products and submit suggestions for increasing export of Indian Telecom products globally.

Dr. Kumar N. Sivarajan, Founder &CTO, Tejas Networks Limited will chair the working group on Telecom Standardisation and Testing. The group will study and analyse testing of telecom products in India such as MTCTE, Trusted Products and BIS and strategise for integration of multiple testing of telecom products to promote ‘One India One Test Policy’.

The working group on Radio, Wireless and Satellite Equipment being chaired by Shri. Jitendra Chaudhary, CEO, HFCL will study the availability of domestic products to meet the ever-increasing demand in the country.

The working group on Wireline, Optical and Transmission, Networking Equipment will formulate strategy for domestic manufacturing of these products under the chairmanship of CMD, ITI Shri. Rajesh Rai.

The working group on Optical Fibre and Other Cables under the chairmanship of Shri. Sandeep Aggarwal, Managing Director, Paramount Communications Limitedwill prepare strategy for domestic manufacturing of Optical Fibre, OFC, Submarine and other telecom cables to cater to the growing demands of global and domestic markets.

Rajesh Tuli, Managing Director, Coral Telecom Limited will chair the working group onWireline Access &Enterprises Solutions, IP Phone, IP EPBX, sensors etc. which will strategise for promoting local manufacturing and export of these products.

The working group on 4G/5G/6G and Future Network’s Core and Radio Networks will focus on formulating the strategy on4G, 5G, 6G and future networks in the country. The group would be led by Shri. R.K. Upadhyaya, CEO, C-DoT.

The working group on EMS and Component Ecosystem for Telecom Equipment Manufacturing, led by Shri. Puneet Agrawal, Founder & CEO, VVDN Technologies Limited, will study the status of Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS), Integrated Circuits and discrete components ecosystem for telecom products manufacturing market in the country.

These working groups will also submit suggestions for promotion of export of the respective equipment in the global markets.