Govt departments colluding to cover up corruption cases related to CM, his family: Mathew Kuzhalnadan

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Friday came down heavily on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that various departments of the Kerala government are colluding to cover up the corruption cases related to him and his family members.

Speaking to media persons in Kochi, Kuzhalnadan said that a planned attempt is being made to divert the probe into the monthly payoff case from the Chief Minister.

He said the departments are being misused. The state government is not sharing the information he sought as a legislator, which violated his rights as a member of the Legislative Assembly, he added.

He said the departments and the government want to protect the CM from the legal issues related to the corruption charges against his daughter.

“Information was also denied on the applications filed under the Right to Information Act. Authorities are refusing to share information to prevent the allegations of payment to the Chief Minister’s daughter T Veena,” he alleged.

Kuzhalnadan also alleged that the Vigilance Department also ignored his complaint against the Chief Minister, though it had registered cases against him.