Govt confirms death of one Indian, injuries to another in conflict zone in Russia

The government on Tuesday confirmed the death of an Indian national from Kerala in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and said it has again raised with Moscow its demand for the early discharge of Indian

nationals still serving in the Russian Army.

”We have learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army. Another Indian national from Kerala, who was similarly recruited, has

been injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to questions.

The spokesperson said, ”We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our Embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families, and all possible assistance is being rendered. We are working with the Russian authorities for early transportation of the mortal remains to India. We have also sought the early discharge and repatriation to India of the injured person.”

He said the matter has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities in Moscow as well as with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi today. ”We have also reiterated our demand for the early discharge of the remaining Indian nationals,” he added.

The plight of Indians fighting for Russia in the Ukraine war is a key concern for New Delhi.

India has maintained that the recruitment of Indian nationals into the Russian army in a conflict situation is not in consonance with the India-Russia diplomatic partnership, and has asked for the early release and return of all such Indian nationals.

Last year, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow, Russia had decided to release and facilitate the return of all Indians fighting for the Russian Army. Some Indian nationals have since returned home.