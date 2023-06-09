Govt committed to providing quality healthcare to every citizen

Providing accessible and quality healthcare to every citizen of India is a priority of the government, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

To ensure this, the expansion of CGHS facilities has become a focus area for the government so that people can access quality healthcare wherever they live in the country, he said inaugurating the CGHS wellness centres in Chandigarh and Panchkula. This makes Panchkula the 80th city with CGHS facilities fulfilling a long-cherished demand of the employees and pensioners in the city.

Chandigarh already had a CGHS wellness centre with 47000 registered beneficiaries. The opening of the second wellness centre gives a big relief to the beneficiaries as the workload will be divided between the two centres and the waiting time will reduce ensuring ease of living for the citizens.

Mandaviya highlighted the government’s focus on ensuring ease of living for the citizens of India. In this regard, he said, “Pensioners shouldn’t have to struggle to access quality healthcare, the billing and reimbursement cycle has already been made much easier than in the past, it will only become quicker and simpler going further.” He further said, “CGHS technology has been integrated with that of the National Health Authority, and with our aim to expand CGHS soon to 100 cities in India, people’s access to good quality healthcare in India will only increase.”

Focusing on what he called the Modi government’s pro-poor approach, the minister said: “Ensuring that the poor have the same access to affordable and quality healthcare has always been a priority for the Modi government as evidenced by the success of Ayushman Bharat.”

With this launch, the coverage of CGHS cities has expanded from 25 in 2014 to 80 in 2023.