Govt. briefs opposition on its stand on Russia-Ukraine war

The government today briefed the Opposition on why India abstained from voting on resolutions at the United Nations on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the progress made by it under ”Operation Ganga” to bring back Indians stranded in the war-torn nation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Anand Sharma and Shashi Tharoor, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader P C Gupta were among the Opposition leaders present at the consultative committee meeting of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and senior MEA officials briefed the meeting on the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine.

”Just completed a MEA consultative committee meeting on developments in Ukraine. A good discussion on the strategic and humanitarian aspects of the issue. Strong and unanimous message of support for efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine,” Jaishankar tweeted later.

It is understood that the Opposition members endorsed the government’s decision to abstain from voting at the UN.

In a series of tweets, Tharoor, a former Minister of State for External Affairs, said; ”Frank discussions took place at the meeting in an amicable atmosphere, a reminder that when it comes to national interests we are all Indians first and foremost.”

He also thanked Jaishankar and his colleagues for a comprehensive briefing and candid responses to questions and concerns raised by Opposition members. ”This is the spirit in which foreign policy should be run,” he added.