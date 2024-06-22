Govt approves renewable energy transmission schemes worth Rs 13,595 cr

The Government of India has approved new Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) schemes to evacuate nine gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy (RE) power from Rajasthan and Karnataka.

These schemes will be implemented through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mode. The schemes are part of the 500 GW RE capacity to be raised by 2030 out of which 200 GW is already connected.

The power evacuation scheme of the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) will evacuate 4.5 GW of RE power from Rajasthan. It comprises 1 GW from Fatehgarh complex, 2.5 GW from Barmer Complex and 1 GW from Nagaur (Merta) Complex.

This power will be transferred to Mainpuri Region, Fatehpur and Orai of Uttar Pradesh. The completion period of the scheme is two years. The cost of the scheme is about Rs 12,241 crore.

The system strengthening scheme of Karnataka will also evacuate 4.5 GW RE power from Koppal area and Gadag area. The scheme will be completed by June 2027. The cost of the scheme is about Rs 1,354 crore.