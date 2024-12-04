Govt announces schemes to boost investments in northeast region

The Centre has implemented various schemes to boost investments in the North Eastern Region. The North East Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (NEIIPP), 2007 was notified from April 1, 2007 to March 31, 2017 with the purpose to boost industrialization of the North Eastern Region.

In order to mitigate locational disadvantage and facilitate the process of industrialization in hilly, remote and inaccessible areas, in terms of subsidizing industrial units for transportation of their finished product and raw material Freight Subsidy Scheme (FSS) was introduced in 2013 replacing Transport Subsidy Scheme, 1971.

The North East Industrial Development Scheme (NEIDS), 2017 was introduced to cover the manufacturing and service sector. Thereafter, a new Industrial Development Scheme, Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme (UNNATI), 2024, a Central Sector Scheme, was launched this March 9 for the development of industries and generation employment in the North Eastern Region.

The Centre is implementing various flagship programmes and schemes for the development of the North Eastern Region. As per extant policy of the Government of India, 55 non-exempted Central Ministries/Departments are mandated to spend at least 10 percent of their Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) for Central Sector and Centrally Sponsored Schemes in the North Eastern Region for the overall development of the region.

Further, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region is also implementing various schemes viz. North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) and schemes of North Eastern Council, to improve connectivity and infrastructure in the North Eastern Region.

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region Dr. Sukanta Majumdar in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.