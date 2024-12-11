Govt announces scheme for innovative solutions for elderly care

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment is implementing the scheme of Senior-care Ageing Growth Engine (SAGE) for promoting out-of-the-box and innovative solutions for the commonly faced problems.

Under the scheme, the innovative start- ups are identified and encouraged for developing products, processes and services for the welfare of the elderly. The selection of the start-ups is made through a transparent process and the fund is provided as equity, subject to the Govt investment not exceeding 49 per cent of the total equity of the firm.

This initiative is implemented through IFCI Venture Capital Funds Ltd. (Investment Manager) in consultation with the department. During the last three years, a total of 14 Start ups have been funded by the department.

Further, the department is also providing Grant-in-aid to Non-Governmental/ Voluntary Organisations for running and maintenance of senior citizen homes (old age homes), continuous care homes, etc in which facilities like shelter, nutrition, medicare and entertainment are provided free of cost to indigent senior citizens.

Third-party evaluation study has been carried out for the component of Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) under Atal Vayo Abhuyday Yojana (AVYAY). The study has been completed in June

Its recommendations include employing a multi-channel communication strategy that includes local media, social media, direct community outreach, and collaborations with local NGOs and health workers for reaching all segments of the population, adopting alternative distribution methods.

Strategies such as partnering with primary healthcare centres for local distribution, organizing regular assessment camps at the village level and involving local leaders and community organizations in promoting the scheme and need for introducing new items in the scheme like ergonomic furniture, Adaptive clothing designed with Velcro closures and elastic bands, cognitive aids like memory devices, Therapeutic activity kits, home modification supports etc.

This information was provided by the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, B.L. Verma, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.