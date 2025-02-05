Cops lend helping hand to elderly in becoming part of poll process, earn accolades

Demonstrating their respect for senior citizens, the Delhi Police on Wednesday won accolades from the residents of the city for assisting elderly voters to polling booths to ensure their participation in the festival of democracy.

The initiative to help the senior citizens was welcomed by the voters who appreciated the police for their efforts to facilitate the elderly to exercise their franchise. A 92-year-old lady was assisted by the cops at Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sarojini Nagar in South-West Delhi in casting her valuable vote.

Speaking on the initiative, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surendra Choudhary said, “The key priority for us is ensuring that senior citizens cast their votes safely and comfortably and to ensure this, elaborate arrangements were made from the police’s side.”

Our personnel present at the booths provided the senior citizens with assistance at every step, from transportation to navigating the polling stations. This shows our commitment to making the electoral process accessible to all, Choudhary added.

In the Rohini district, Senior citizens were warmly welcomed by Delhi Police personnel with roses at polling booths, honouring their participation in the voting process. It is a special gesture to celebrate their contribution to democracy.

The initiative evoked instant appreciation from netizens on social media. An internet user posted on X stating, “Elders being wheelchaired in by police personnel is what we should be proud of democracy among 2 crore Delhiietes. No other place in the world has this phenomenon.”

“This is the most beautiful picture of democracy, a very good job. @DelhiPolice we are proud of you,” read another post.