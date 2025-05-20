Govt announces last date for Padma Awards 2026 nominations

The last date for nominations for Padma Awards 2026 is July 31, and names of the deserving candidates will be received on Rashtriya Puraskar portal, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Tuesday.

The Awards, given in three categories – ‘Padma Vibhushan’ for exceptional and distinguished service, ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of higher order, and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service, are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

“The Award seeks to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc,” an official release issued here by the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

These are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year.

“The last date for nominations for Padma Awards is 31st July, 2025,” it said.

Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the eve of the Republic Day every year. The nomination process is open to the public. Even self-nomination can be made.

“All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards,” it added.

Government servants, including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

The Government is committed to transform Padma Awards into “People’s Padma”, it said, encouraging the general public to help it identify people with talent, who could be eligible for the honour.

“All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations/recommendations, including self-nomination,” the release said.

Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, ‘divyang’ persons and who are doing selfless service to the society, it added.

“The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline,” the official release said.